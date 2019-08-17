I want to express a huge thank-you to all the volunteer firefighters we have here in Montana. Recently we had a lightning strike off Highway 87, near mile post 17 that started a small fire which quickly became large as the winds picked up. It was a mile or less east of three homes on a short road. Over 15 fire trucks, plus two tankers, responded quickly and were eventually able to contain the fire and extinguish it.
It was first rapidly spreading south, then the winds shifted and it went back north and east. I had one tanker truck in my driveway dispensing water to the smaller trucks.
A huge appreciation to Shepherd, Laurel, Billings, possibly Roundup Volunteer Fire Departments and whomever else responded. I am forever grateful for your firefighting experience and your response.
Cyndi Kosmann
Shepherd