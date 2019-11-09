I am writing of thanks and appreciation for the good job the city water department did with a recent leak of our main water line that was leaking into our street.
The city scheduled us promptly and got to our home to do the job of replacement/repair of the main connection of the water line to our home. They worked very efficiently and swiftly to repair after drilling/digging out a 5-by-5-foot hole in the street to reach the supply line. I appreciated Scott Emery, also, who scheduled us and worked with us! Thank you, Scott.
Then, there was Scott, project director, who was awesome and Marty, also who filled in when Scott was gone. You got the dirt there just in time to fill in the street hole so Halloween could go on as planned and safely.
Much to our disappointment after they got that done, our line to our home was not allowing them to hook into the existing pipe that ran from our boulevard to our home. They then recommended an awesome excavator company to come and look at our line to our home. They were amazing, too, getting on the job the following Monday right before the temps dropped. I would not have known whom to call and trust in such a job. And the plumbers I called weren't able to do the work. So again, another thank you to city for recommending Donny Meyers for doing such an awesome job of trenching a new line in for us!
It was stressful, but with the competent city water department employees, it made it so much easier to get through it. Bless you as you diligently work for others the way you did for us.
Laurie Murphy
Billings