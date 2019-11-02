On Sept. 28, I found myself lying on the sidewalk on Broadway unable to breathe due to blood clots in my lungs. I want to thank the young couple who assisted with my care and safety.
The young man held my head off the rainy sidewalk and then the young woman found some soft items to cradle my head. They stayed until the ambulance arrived and then disappeared.
I want you to know how much I appreciate your care and that your angelic kindness renewed my faith in humanity. I hope someday I can return the care and goodness that you showed. It is my hope everyone can know that no matter how tense and confused the world can seem, there are wonderful people who will appear when you need them the most. Blessings to you good and kind servants.
Dallas Kucera
Billings