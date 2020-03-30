Thanks to Sen. Daines

For years, the Older Americans Act has helped the 21,000 Montanans living with Alzheimer’s disease by giving them access to nutritional programs, respite services for their family caregivers, and other services to enhance quality of life. Unfortunately, people under age 60 living with this disease were locked out of these critical supports — until now.

Congress just passed a bill to renew the Older Americans Act, and included key elements of the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act in it. Under this legislation, younger Montanans with Alzheimer’s will now receive the same services as older people with this disease. I have seen first-hand how early diagnosis and treatment can lead to a better quality of life.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I want to thank Sen. Steve Daines, who cosponsored the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act. The support of champions in Congress like him has made this success possible. I am grateful for this action to help Montanans impacted by Alzheimer’s, as we work towards a future without this disease.

Rachel Court

Billings

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1