What an amazing gift the Sukin family has given to the Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale located on Second Avenue North and North 29th Street. It is the largest donation that the BSO&C has ever been given.
Not only is this an amazing gift to this great organization, but to our downtown. How wonderful to have the Symphony & Chorale highlighted in the core of our community. Billings will continue to become the city that we all can be proud of with this generous gift. The Yellowstone Art Center, Alberta Bair Theater and our Symphony and Chorale will be highlighted in downtown Billings.
The Sukins have been a long time Billings family involved with the arts and successful businesses like Kings Mountain Shop and many other positive activities. This gift will energize others to come together and see what can be done for our downtown.
Nancy and Bill Boyer
Billings