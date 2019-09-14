Thank you to the driver who stayed stopped in the southbound lane of North 27th Street between Third Avenue North and Fourth Avenue North around 4-4:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, while an elderly disabled gentleman unsuccessfully tried many times to get his four-wheeled sitting walker up a sloping driveway to be able to go down the sidewalk.
In the few seconds it took me to jump out of our car, the gentleman had slipped out of his wheelchair onto the sidewalk. I was able to successfully help him get back into his chair. Another lady came and assisted me, pushing him on to the sidewalk so he could get to his destination.
Thank you, again, to the driver who stayed stopped, to the lady who assisted me — and to all the drivers who were staying behind us for not blaring on your car horns. God’s blessings to you.
Clarence and Patricia Perkins
Billings