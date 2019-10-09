The VA has received negative publicity in recent years, but that has not been my experience with the Montana VA.
They have paid for many prescriptions and medical devices and bills, and never disputed my claims.
I have not experienced red tape, filling out volumes of paperwork or endless pointless telephone calls. I have experienced prompt action to solve problems.
It is appropriate to recognize their efficiency and to thank them for all they have done.
Don Hegg
Billings