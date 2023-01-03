The Billings Library is a magical place

On behalf of the Billings Public Library Foundation and the Friends of the Library, we’d like to thank our incredible Billings and Yellowstone County community for another fantastic year.

Anyone who has walked into our Library knows it is a magical place. It holds stories, knowledge, and inspiration. The Library is truly the heart of our community, and every time you lend your support, you’re adding a bit more magic to our world.

It’s because of you that it continues to offer cutting-edge technology and services that go well above what taxpayer dollars provide. Your generosity makes sure the Library can offer free, reliable Internet via mobile hotspots as well as book club kits, a wealth of author and community events, and much more.

Your donations make an important difference to the hundreds of families who visit the Children’s Section for story time, engage in Summer Reading, or come to the Library to enjoy a safe, welcoming environment for kids of all ages to explore and learn.

We’re thrilled to be looking forward to another exciting, challenging, and inspiring new year together. And we never forget that your support makes our Library a cornerstone of Billings and Yellowstone County. A library is only as great as the community behind it, and your generosity has made ours one of the best around.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for loving your Library.

Danell Jones, President,

Billings Public Library Foundation Board of Directors

Debbie Willis, President,

Friends of the Library