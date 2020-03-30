The BLM is giving away public lands

A few weeks ago, the Bureau of Land Management released a final draft plan for the Lewistown Planning Area that will determine how public land and resources in central Montana are managed for the next few decades.

As a Montana citizen, I am disheartened at the attempted giveaway to the oil and gas industry this plan sets up. These are some of the best hunting lands of our state, and a unique feature of our state's landscape. The lack of conservation and environmental ethics are not tolerable to those of us who use these lands for hunting and other outdoor recreational uses. Rather than taking seriously its multiple-use duty to protect wildlife habitat, undeveloped lands, and free-flowing rivers and streams, the BLM is offering more than 90% of public land to the oil and gas industry for future leasing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The federal oil and gas leasing program hasn’t been updated in nearly 100 years. These companies can speculate on our lands for dirt cheap because the federal government allows companies to obtain leases without competitively bidding for them, and only pay $1.50 per acre to sit on our public lands.