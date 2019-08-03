Summer is a great time to catch up on reading projects.
I am not known for being a big reader of sports stories, but the novel "The Blue Team" by Montana author Peter Young captured my interest to the degree I had to just keep reading nonstop. May I recommend this wonderful book that I recently read?
"The Blue Team" is a novel about faith and basketball and identifying one's greatest adversary. This novel will appeal to the nonsports reader and the active sportsperson who likes a thrilling story. Fear not, if basketball isn't your thing, there are many life lessons to be gleaned from this book. You could say this is not some nostalgic look back by a former jock. Numerous story lines weave in and out of the plot: a tender love story, an alcoholic in need of help, the close bond of father and son, the search for identity as one who lives his or her Christian faith.
Jim Valvano, the famous basketball coach who won a national championship with North Carolina State said, "A full day consisted of laughing, thinking, and having your emotions moved to tears. Reading "The Blue Team" will provide all those emotions."
Like a symphony, the author builds the plot to a crescendo then skips a couple of beats and gives the reader a surprise ending.
"The Blue Team" is appropriate for high schoolers and up. The author will read from his book at This House of Books in downtown Billings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug 16. The novel is available for purchase online or at This House of Books.
Lloyd D. Mickelson
Billings