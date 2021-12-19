The Family Tree Center feels blessed

As The Family Tree Center reflects on this past year, we feel blessed to have had such wonderful community support. It takes an entire community to raise a child, and the Billings community is very caring and generous to its families. The Family Tree Center strives to reach all families in our area to provide support, education and resources to build strong families and to give every child a healthy start in life.

Thank you for supporting our programs — nurturing parenting classes and workshops, in-home mentoring, free respite childcare and Montana Women’s Prison parenting program.

Community support is crucial to the sustainability of our agency. We are grateful to everyone who sponsored, volunteered, donated to or attended our fundraisers — The Festival of Trees and Island X Adventure Run and our Pinwheels for Prevention Awareness events. It takes a multitude of volunteers and supporters for our events to be successful and we appreciate every individual, service group, and business that contributed their time, talents, and resources so that we can fulfill our mission to prevent child abuse and neglect.