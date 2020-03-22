The Gazette only wants to hear one side

In the Feb. 26 Gazette opinion piece “LGBTQ? Not in our town,” the editorial board took a one-sided look at the WDO vote. Of course, that is their right — they run the paper.

But they kind of stomped their foot and said The Gazette predates the city charter and for that matter, statehood; as if that somehow bestowed upon them the mantle to decree what ought to be. I don’t go back that far, but neither do they. I would be willing to wager that this board is considerably more progressive leaning than their founders. The paper used to be a newspaper for the entire citizenry of Billings. If I were on their board, I might ask if their disregard for even-handed journalism was related to their loss of business.

I was at that council meeting and the truth is, the opponents asked some well researched questions. They suggested — for example — that there was no correlation between a city or state having an NDO and its rate of growth. If The Gazette was paying attention to both sides, they might have heard that the cake baker in Colorado has been sued by the Colorado Human Rights Commission — again — even after the Supreme Court spoke against them.

There was lots to hear, on both sides, if you had ears to hear it. And, therein lies the problem — The Gazette only has ears to hear one side.