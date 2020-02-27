The PSC should resign

Yes, all five public service commissioners should resign.

Give up your $107,000 positions. You are entrusted to protect the public. Your behavior is unacceptable. Not just recently, over several years.

If the PSC positions are to be elected, they should not run with party affiliation. No Republican, Democrat, Independent. Members of the public that vote straight party ticket would have to do a little work researching candidates. I believe most of the public is fed up with political misbehavior. Get a conscience, act like a responsible adult.

You were elected to protect the public, not build an ego or a legacy.

Al Hayes

Billings

