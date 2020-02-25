The truth no longer matters

I’ve concluded that truth doesn’t matter politically. Allegiance to untruths and devious purposes has rendered the GOP Senate impotent.
President Donald J. Trump’s 16,000 plus lies in office, his corruption and insults against Mexicans, Muslims, migrants, African Americans, women and disabled people show the lack of decency he espouses. It’s unbelievable his lies are given a pass by his base. He took the oath of office with his hand on the Bible. Apparently, the Bible didn’t really matter. In fact, lying in public by presidents and public officials has become normalized by the body politic. Lying is even being lauded as praiseworthy. How can this be, when just one lie can sink a career, destroy a reputation, or end a relationship? Contempt for the truth is ultimately becoming the norm.
You have free articles remaining.
Clinton lied before a grand jury and was impeached. Nixon and Johnson lied about Vietnam. Reagan lied about the Iran-Contra deal involving drugs, weapons and morals. The Iraq war revealed hundreds of lies by G.W. Bush and his cabinet. I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that Trump lies repeatedly, or be shocked Congress is not bothered by his serial lying or his fictional narratives. Even Cory Lewandowski claimed he had “no obligation to tell the truth to the media.”
Oh, oh, what’s that strange feeling? I think my mother just turned over in her grave.
Richard A. Damon, MD
Bozeman