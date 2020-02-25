The truth no longer matters

President Donald J. Trump’s 16,000 plus lies in office, his corruption and insults against Mexicans, Muslims, migrants, African Americans, women and disabled people show the lack of decency he espouses. It’s unbelievable his lies are given a pass by his base. He took the oath of office with his hand on the Bible. Apparently, the Bible didn’t really matter. In fact, lying in public by presidents and public officials has become normalized by the body politic. Lying is even being lauded as praiseworthy. How can this be, when just one lie can sink a career, destroy a reputation, or end a relationship? Contempt for the truth is ultimately becoming the norm.