Another trillion dollars in debt for the U.S. Or as a friend said: "A trillion dollars means nothing to me." Can't argue that. But how about expenditures and income for the U.S.? No new wars — thankfully — and nothing done for the deteriorating infrastructure. The cost of Air Force One in ferrying Trump to his rallies and weekend jaunts.
Reduced income for the Fed with the latest tax-break-for-those-who-need-it-least law. Disruptive tariffs that have done nothing to swell the coffers of the Department of Revenue, but have kept our enemies and former friends on their toes; term it the U.S. Brexit.
What's left of 2019 — the 90th anniversary of the Great Depression — and 2020 should prove interesting — but hopefully not good-or-bad remarkable. Just another long and stultifying winter ahead.
Tidings of the season to all!
Bob Schulze
Hysham