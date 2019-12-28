To understand what is meant by the word "character," we need to understand it’s meaning. Google says it this way: “In general, people who are considered to have good character often have traits like integrity, honesty, courage, loyalty, fortitude, and other important virtues that promote good behavior. These character traits define who they are as people — and highly influence the choices they make in their lives.”
These are the characteristics I think of when I describe Attorney General Tim Fox. We are going to make a decision next summer on whom we would like to represent us on the ballot for the highest position in our state: governor. I am urging you to consider the qualities that make up a good leader as your method of measure. Integrity, honesty, trust, values — these are the principles that create the foundation. Education, experience and proven success as a leader are the results. There is only one way to acquire these values. They must be earned one day at a time. They can’t be borrowed, or purchased. They have to be earned each and every day. Next are people skills. Like motivation, inspiration, vision and goals.
Ronald Reagan said this regarding leadership: “The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things.”
Tim Fox has demonstrated these skills throughout his life and career. Not only leading the way in how to best do your job of completing the mission, he also shows by his example how to lead and live life.
We are judged by our example, not by our words.
You have free articles remaining.
These are the reasons I am supporting Tim Fox for governor and ask that you consider doing the same.
Ed Greef
Former State Representative
Florence