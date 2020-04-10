Time to celebrate our trails

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I love trails for bringing our community together in a public space. Something happens when you’re on a trail and you see someone else there: You smile and say hello.

I have noticed during our social distancing directive that people are increasingly using the trails, and are going out of their way to stay at least six feet from others as they pass, but they still smile and say hello.

We are hardwired for connection, and we continue to reach out even when we are scared and overwhelmed.

Our trails allow us a place of sanctuary, away from the confines of our homes: a place for social connection at a distance.

The Gazette reported (March 29) that “officials believe outdoor recreation can still be done safely so long as crowded areas are avoided and social distancing is observed when encountering others,” and that “Montanans should avoid unnecessary travel per the directive and do any outdoor recreating close to home.”

I encourage everyone to enjoy the trails and experience the fresh air and sunshine; to breathe deeply, say hello with a big smile and maintain your distance.

If you have tested positive or suspect you have COVID-19, please stay home and keep the rest of us healthy. Follow your doctor’s orders.