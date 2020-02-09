Time to stop name calling

Rep. Rodney Garcia's claim that the Constitution supports shooting socialists is reckless as well as ignorant, demonizing rhetoric.

To the Montana Republican Party's credit, they have called on Rep. Garcia to resign. Apparently, though, their discomfort did not extend to the Inciter-in-Chief, whose rally lingo possibly emboldened Rep. Garcia to utter his comment.

I support laws, initially promoted by socialists throughout our history; accepted today as mainstream, such as minimum wage, 40 hour workweek, child labor laws, and safe working conditions.

I also believe in public education, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, unions, a livable wage (if it's not livable, what good is it?), etc.

So, I am unsure whether I am a socialist by Rep. Garcia's standards. Perhaps, to be safe, I'll order a bulletproof vest with "B.P." jockey shorts from a capitalist to protect my aging hide.

Let's holster such divisive, dangerous silliness. It's time to stop the name-calling.

John Ilgenfritz

Helena

