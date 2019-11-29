I wonder if I'm the only one who is offended by the comments our fair governor makes against our sitting president. As one who voted for Mr. Trump, and has hopes of doing so again, I am offended by a governor, running for president, who goes against the vote of the nation.
It saddens me that he would not be smart enough to stay out of the one-sided attacks that are going on in our national capital. I hope that other Americans can see through his biased feelings and refuse to allow him any traction.
Howard Pippin
Saco