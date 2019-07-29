I am as sick of all the tweets from the four sweethearts of the Democratic Party as well as Trump’s. However, I do not think it is un-American to say, “Send her back,” or “Love it or leave it,” or is being racist. It is not! Your Democratic America haters who won’t stand for our flag or national anthem and stomping on our flag and using a filthy finger at our president turns my stomach! I won’t start with all the things the Obamas have done that were anti-American while in the White House, or the crimes that Hillary did while secretary of state, or Billy Boy’s sexual activities while in the Oval Office. And the list goes on!
Let’s get on to the job of repairing our country’s relationship with/between our two parties to make America great for all!
Bonny S. Toavs
Billings