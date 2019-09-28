Why is President Trump so desperate to win a second term and why has he joked that he would like a third even though the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution prohibits it?
Well, suppose the House is successful in voting to impeach him for high crimes and misdemeanors. Since impeachment by the House is similar to a criminal indictment, the second step is a trial by the Senate in which a two-thirds vote (67) is needed to convict.
More likely, Trump will be soundly defeated next year. But once he is out office, he will be subject to legal processes that could lead to a criminal trial and conviction for the wrongs he has committed. Therefore, it might be in his best interest to resign now in return for a full and complete pardon from President Pence. You may recall that in 1974 President Ford issued a blanket pardon to disgraced former President Richard Nixon after he resigned, certain that if he did not do so, he would have been impeached by the House.
Can't we all agree that we are tired of the Trump circus and that the GOP would then have a real conservative, Mike Pence, in the White House and not a strutting clown.
Jerry Calvert
Bozeman