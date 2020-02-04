Too much sexuality in half-time show

I can’t say the same for the halftime show. There was probably a lot of talent there too creating all the pyrotechnics, noise, and what music we could sort out. However, I, for one, really felt the dancing would have been more appropriate for a strip club than for our No. 1 family sporting event. I will probably be considered a prude by many for this little letter, but I don’t want my daughters to think their wonderful sexuality is something to flaunt. Our wonderful sexuality is something to be respected and mostly private in my mind.