This past year, the Billings Association of Realtors chose trails as their recipient, and presented a generous gift of $38,000 in September.
We learned that trails are considered by Realtors as a major quality of life asset that draw new residents to Billings and help to enhance home sales in neighborhoods where trails exist.
Billings TrailNet was also awarded donations of $5,000 each from Billings Clinic, Big Sky Economic Development and the Billings Chamber of Commerce earlier in the summer, and plans to use the funds to help develop at Skyline Trail and other trails around the community.
We thank our Realtors, health care community, business and economic development organizations for recognizing trails as an important part of life in Billings.
Kristi Drake
Billings