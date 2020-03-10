Tree recycling was successful

A Bright n’ Beautiful thank you to all who participated in our Yellowstone County Christmas Tree Recycling Program. Special thanks to our generous partners, the City of Billings, the County of Yellowstone and the City of Laurel, for supporting our efforts. We estimate that nearly 3,000 trees were collected this year. Thanks to our good neighbors who provided convenient drop-off locations: ZooMontana, Rocky Mountain Compost, Billings Landfill, Schnitzer’s Steel, Hanser’s Automotive; Laurel’s Thomson Park, Lockwood School, Shepherd High and Huntley United Methodist Church. Thousands of trees were hauled by the City of Billings Solid Waste Division, Rocky Mountain Compost and Republic Services to Rocky Mountain Compost where they were expertly ground into rich, pine mulch.