Tree recycling was successful

A Bright n’ Beautiful thank you to all who participated in our Yellowstone County Christmas Tree Recycling Program. Special thanks to our generous partners, the City of Billings, the County of Yellowstone and the City of Laurel, for supporting our efforts. We estimate that nearly 3,000 trees were collected this year. Thanks to our good neighbors who provided convenient drop-off locations: ZooMontana, Rocky Mountain Compost, Billings Landfill, Schnitzer’s Steel, Hanser’s Automotive; Laurel’s Thomson Park, Lockwood School, Shepherd High and Huntley United Methodist Church. Thousands of trees were hauled by the City of Billings Solid Waste Division, Rocky Mountain Compost and Republic Services to Rocky Mountain Compost where they were expertly ground into rich, pine mulch.
It will be put to good use by ZooMontana, Montana Audubon Center and other nonprofits. Christmas tree mulch is especially good for walking paths and playgrounds. Do you know of an organization that could use a load of Bright n’ Beautiful mulch for a project this year? We’d love to fix you up! Email us at brightnbeautifulbillings@gmail.com or call 248-6617. Thanks to all for recycling your trees. In fact, thank you very “mulch!”
Joanie Tooley
executive director, Bright n’ Beautiful
Billings