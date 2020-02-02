Tribe ignores my complaint

Very recently, I was on my (Northern Cheyenne) Tribe's agenda for a complaint against the tribe’s president. Although, I really didn’t feel up to par about what may transpire, I had to be there when my issue would be presented and voted upon, so I would know of its outcome.

It’s been a very frustrating time, as I had been trying to get some type of resolution since last year. I know that many may not care about my story, but I do, and I have no other outlet to publicize it, and some social media outlets are just drama.

So, here’s my vent: As the meeting progressed, and my issue was presented, it was immediately voted down without any consideration of being read. I asked how many of 12 government officials read my complaint and only four said they did, but again, it was struck down like nothing.

It’s sad to say, but the N.C. Tribe’s government is in total chaos. The meeting became a calamity of foul-mouthed language, verbal violations of policy and much more. But did the politicians take time to recess or calm the situations? No, even the sergeant-at-arms failed in duty to calm the meeting.

I can honestly say that our president claims to be Christian, but believe me, she cannot keep the church out of the state on frontlines here. I know the truth will eventually reveal itself, but I can only hope.