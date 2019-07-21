Those who might accept President Donald Trump’s chant that socialism is being foisted on the American public might better pay attention to increasing shift of our democracy into a monarchy. Trump has morphed the presidency into his largest corporate acquisition and in his role as chairman of the board and chief executive officer, he’s making all the calls on running the business.
With few in his party willing to speak truth to power, Trump’s greatest weapons in keeping his subjects meek is his ability to shout loudest, create confusion by declaring truth to be whatever he wants it to be, surround himself with minions who are enjoying their own power trips, and remain unhampered with considerations of ethics and honesty.
Some may be amused by his showmanship now, but already many Americans regret the damage being done to our domestic and foreign policies by the whims and impulses of the man who has created the most authoritarian presidency in our nation’s history. And that’s not stretching the definition of “authoritarian.”
In the Trumpian world, lies become truth and truth becomes lies.
While readily apparent to most Americans, a significant segment of the public seems to not care. Those folks might consider that Trump boasted about his ability to gather followers in his book, “The Art of the Deal:”
“The key to promotion is bravado. I play to people’s fantasies. People want to believe that something is the biggest and the greatest and most spectacular.”
Buyer beware.
Peter D. Fox
Big Timber