President Trump "Acquitted!?” How can there be an acquittal without a legitimate trial? The best Trump can claim is that he was not convicted. That is not the same as a not guilty ruling.

Another factor that's still in play is that double jeopardy does not attract to an impeachment trial. Trump can be impeached again on the same charges. Or on other charges — there are certainly other infractions starting with his revealing top secret information to the Russian ambassador in the early weeks of his tenure, his obstruction of justice, his diverting military appropriations from their proper uses to his pipe dream of "The Wall," and his order to kill an Iranian citizen without legal justification.