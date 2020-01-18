With the impeachment trial, our U.S. senators will either uphold the tried and true principles of our Constitution or they will plow new ground. Each senator must ask: "Do I intend for future presidents to conduct their re-election campaign just as President Trump is doing? Specifically, can future presidents distribute or refuse to distribute the foreign aid allocated by Congress in order to demand help in getting re-elected?"
If the Senate votes to let the president get away with his rich-man antics, then our government is forever changed. The Senate will essentially establish an eight-year term for a president who is tied to foreign interests. Every future president — be they Democrat, Republican, Green, or Socialist — can take advantage of President Trump's innovative and dangerous campaigning.
Carole Mackin
Helena