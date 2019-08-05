The parable of the Good Samaritan lectures on charity. Two men a high priest and a man of wealth avoid a poor traveler beaten, stripped of clothing and left half-dead on the side of the road. A third a person, a Samaritan, a social pariah, from a town known for detestable citizenry reaches out and helps, gives food, comfort and aid to the migrant.
Is this parable relevant to modern times? We now have an occupant in the White House and a senator from Montana, Steve Daines, who want our nation to act like the men who walked by, self-centered, racist, derogating, divisive, uncharitable. If a person doesn’t like what they say — they want you to leave, you are anti-American. The division created has turned our country into a tribalistic war zone. If you don’t believe this, try ignoring the growing discontent.
I’m asking for all to fight back and allow for majority rule but allow for the freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and freedom to dissent. Please don’t ignore the obvious, vote, register to vote, be involved, speak out against the abhorrent behavior. Our nation can recover from the recklessness Trump invokes daily.
Ming Cabrera
Billings