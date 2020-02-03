Trump, Daines thanked for prison reform

On Dec. 21, 2018, President Trump, working with Senator Steve Daines, signed The First Step Act, a historic prison reform bill. Both men demonstrated political courage and leadership in guiding this legislation through the House and Senate, obtaining surprising bipartisan support. The goal of the First Step Act is rehabilitation of federal prisoners which reduces recidivism and prepares the inmate for a productive life outside of prison walls. Major articles of H.R.5682 are reductions of mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent offenders, which gives justices the ability to work with individual needs. Convicts will be sent to prisons closest to family, low-risk inmates will be able to serve their final days in halfway houses or home confinement.

The Bureau of Prisons will partner with nonprofit and faith-based organizations for rehabilitation and development of job skills. Pregnant inmates will not be shackled. Fifteen percent of an inmate’s earnings will be deposited in an account set aside for use after release from prison. Inmates will receive evidenced based and medication-assisted treatment of heroin and opioid abuse. The Congressional Budget Office estimates this legislation will save the Federal prison system $342 million from 2019 to 2028.

