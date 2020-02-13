Trump doesn't respect military

Lt. Col. Alex Vindman was fired two days ago by our president. He is a first generation American whose father immigrated to the United States when he was a child seeking a better life for his family. He is one of three brothers who are in the military. He has earned multiple medals including a Purple Heart for injuries received in defense of our country. He deserves our respect.
I have watched our president berate a Gold Star family (the ultimate sacrifice), reportedly call high-ranking military “dopes and stupid,” and order military actions without any experience and often without rationale. Ask the Kurds.
I was raised to respect the military. My father and my uncle (first generation Americans) fought in WW1 including my uncle’s troop ship being sunk by a German U-boat. Two of my older brothers served in the Army, as did I with a tour of duty with an artillery unit in Alaska.
You have free articles remaining.
I am a physician with some knowledge of “bone spurs” and there were plenty of military desk jobs that our president could have handled without significant issues versus escaping military duty.
10.6% of Montana’s population are veterans and they deserve our respect as do all who have served or are currently serving. In 2020 we need to elect someone who shares this belief and will support and not disgrace our military and our country.
Patrick Sauer, M.D.
Billings