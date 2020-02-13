Trump doesn't respect military

Lt. Col. Alex Vindman was fired two days ago by our president. He is a first generation American whose father immigrated to the United States when he was a child seeking a better life for his family. He is one of three brothers who are in the military. He has earned multiple medals including a Purple Heart for injuries received in defense of our country. He deserves our respect.

I have watched our president berate a Gold Star family (the ultimate sacrifice), reportedly call high-ranking military “dopes and stupid,” and order military actions without any experience and often without rationale. Ask the Kurds.

I was raised to respect the military. My father and my uncle (first generation Americans) fought in WW1 including my uncle’s troop ship being sunk by a German U-boat. Two of my older brothers served in the Army, as did I with a tour of duty with an artillery unit in Alaska.

I am a physician with some knowledge of “bone spurs” and there were plenty of military desk jobs that our president could have handled without significant issues versus escaping military duty.