Mr. Loranger's lecture in The Billings Gazette (Oct. 30), laying a blanket blame on all Republicans who are following/supporting President Trump stating, "Shame on you, as it is you, not him, who are destroying the very fabric of this great nation."
Mr. Loranger, by labeling all Republicans as bad, but, if you are a Democrat you are really a good person, and loyal to this great nation it is you sir, the destroyer.
Any president's No. 1 one responsibility is to protect the citizens of the United States. President Trump's two objectives to do just that is protecting our southern border and defeat the IS. That is being done. You no doubt disagree.
Before Donald Trump was elected, I stated to a number of people, that having a staunch businessman of that caliber, if elected, is not going to fit well with a lot of people. I too, do not like, nor support, President Trump's method of communication. All personality types do not blend well with others. You sir, must have a multitude of friends with your perfect personality. I wish I did?
I've been a conservative registered Republican all my life. I served my country for three years during the Vietnam war. I'm involved in a community service for 47 years in many ways. I object and am offended when anyone suggests all Republicans, are bad and destroying this great nation. You sir, may be surprised to know I have a lot of Democratic friends, and many of them I have great respect for.
Be it as it may, Mr. Loranger, thanks for the lecture and thanks for your effort of coming to the rescue of this great nation. I've long maintained: You have the right to your opinion; however, make sure your opinion is right. I'm not responding to change your mind, but, I refuse to accept your view of "cowards."
Edward Hoem
Billings