Joe McCarthy once alleged that the State Department was filled with Communists. He was wrong. But, today, we have a president in the White House who is in league with the Russians. He proposed lifting sanctions and forgetting about Crimea. He disclosed confidential information to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in the White House. He pulled troops out of Syria, leaving American bases to the Russians. He tries to withhold military support for Ukraine in conflict with Russians. He asks Putin for advice re: North Korea. Those are actions of a traitor and he should be impeached for treason. Those Republicans who continue to support him should be held accountable — and thrown out of office as a disgrace to their country.
John Shellenberger
Bozeman