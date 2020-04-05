Trump has failed as a leader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Leadership provides a model born through example. The present model indicates we have a leader who demonstrates he is willing to exacerbate the effects of climate change, growing inequality and bigoted divisiveness.

Donald Trump’s brand of leadership leaves the middle class and underemployed (gig workers) paying into a system marred by blatant corruption and the self-serving interests of the President of the United States, his well-connected friends and select corporate entities.

Elected Montana GOP congressional representatives are part of the team whose leader felt it was appropriate to disband the White House Pandemic Task Force and defund the Center for Disease Control leaving our nation vulnerable to the types of outbreaks and health emergencies we are currently experiencing. As an immediate response to the shocks on Wall Street, their team dutifully came to the rescue with a $1.5 trillion bailout. Yet, they are part of the team who for three years has barred legislation sent to the Senate which aimed to improve the lives and health of workers and families; instead standing silent while decrees from the White House attacked environmental standards, broke agreements with allies, launched trade wars, and implanted family members into positions of power and profit.