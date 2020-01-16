Last Sunday I was reading The Gazette and I find things don’t change much from week to week. The what-ifs, if only, wait til next year (Trump haters) are busy writing letters with “visions of sugar plums” waiting for the second coming of Obama.
Schiff failed, Nadler failed, Mueller failed and poor misguided (in name only) Speaker Pelosi also failed to do Trump in. They have been at this charade for over three years and now have a new axe to grind because the president ordered the end of a hell bent on killing American GIs, etc.
Why do so many people, who never saw a fellow soldier die in battle, think they know so much about war?
Frank Dahl
Billings