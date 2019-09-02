Looks like my German professor friend could well have been right. Around 20 years ago, at a backyard barbecue, he told me he thought America was heading toward fascism.
So here we are with a president who clearly has fascistic inclinations and seems likely to win a second term. It's not full-fledged fascism. Yet. Political opposition and a free press are still permitted. But when we watch President Trump almost wearing the flag, and consider that his support consists largely of something resembling an Evangelical Christian cult, we should recall a quote often attributed to author Sinclair Lewis: "When fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross."
Richard Miller
Thermopolis, Wyo.