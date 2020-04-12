Trump is to blame for COVID-19 response

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Are you upset with the social distancing that we all must practice because of the coronavirus pandemic, while people in countries like South Korea have no need to do so?

Well their leaders, unlike our president, recognized this crisis early on and made provisions to test hundreds of thousands of people. These tests enabled them to determine who must be quarantined and who could safely work to keep their economy functioning on a near-normal basis.

It was not inevitable that the U.S. economy had to shut down. It is because President Donald J. Trump shirked his duty to ensure that coronavirus tests were made available so that we could avoid the unnecessary job loss, the social distancing and the severe economic recession we now face.

Americans need to know that early in his administration Trump fired all the emergency preparedness experts in the White House and did not replace them. He then blatantly lied about not having done so, on national TV. So, plainly, the reason our economy is in the toilet can be laid directly at the feet of President Donald J. Trump.

Furthermore, the reason this inept president is still in office is because of Republican enablers in the U.S. Senate and House did not remove him from office when they had the chance to do so.