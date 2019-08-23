I for, the umpteenth time, see Marian Keller of Glendive bashing Democrats and protecting the racist scoundrel, in the illegitimate office of the president.
Number one, we will put back the State Department to its high level and be back in good grace with the world.
Yes the president in office right now needs to be impeached, to charge him with his “high crimes and misdemeanors” against our United States. We need to have him charged. He thinks he’s gotten away with his misdeeds. Not!
That disgrace on the 4th of July cannot be repeated, ever. No Roosevelt, Eisenhower and Kennedy ever put on a disgrace such as that.
Don’t bash older Americans, like she did Joe Biden. The man has served his country with honor and respect for a long many years. He is the person who can right the ship of state.
Older persons of the Republican Party will never vote for Trump, such as the Bushes and Teddy Roosevelt clan. This president gained power by using nastiness and a “sworn enemy of America” to gain access, for shame.
Nancy Wilson Coleman
Billings