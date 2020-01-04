Charles M. Blow stated in his New York Times column that the impeachment in the house is the only victory we will see and that, “Impeachment by the House is the strongest rebuke America has ever been willing to give a president.” Soon, the Senate will fail for the third time to impeach a rogue president.
So, who oversees the president’s ethics?
Only Congress and the Department of Justice have both investigative and disciplinary powers. The Office of Government Ethics only has advisory powers. The FBI and the State Attorneys only have investigative powers. The Inspectors General, White House Counsel’s Office and the Government Accountability Office have investigative and advisory powers.
The senators have a golden opportunity to finally get rid of this Albatross around America’s neck, but they are so indoctrinated into the Trump Cult they are blind to reality. The acting president and his imps are free to obstruct with impunity! Meanwhile, the country’s business goes unattended.
Aunt Nancy readily admits that President Trump is a “clear and present danger to our Democracy.”
I encouraged my senior brain to quickly list some atrocities of Dangerous Don from memory: Trump’s thousands of lies (15,413 as of Dec. 10), shady business practices, bigotry, fornication, phony personality, climate change denial, sophomoric speeches, boorish diplomatic skills, overall job ineptitude, zero military experience, election tampering, witness intimidation, deserting our allies (the Kurds) and bringing the world the closest to nuclear winter than we have been since the 1960s.
After I made this quick list, I realized I had forgotten to mention the Ukraine thing!
Now is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of their country! Demonstrate, write your congress person and for your nation’s sake, VOTE!
Lynn Leroy Arney
Absarokee