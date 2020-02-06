Trump's life of scandals, lawsuits

When Richard Nixon was about to be impeached, he went on television to tell the American people, "I am not a crook." So far as I know, for most of his life he wasn't. He served in World War II, then was a lawyer, congressman, senator and vice president to Dwight Eisenhower. After he finally got to be president himself in 1968, no scandal was associated with him for the first half-dozen years, although his first Vice President, Spiiro Agnew, had to resign as he was found to be a crook.

I fear our current president will never be able to go on TV to tell us "I am not a crook." Recently, he had to pay victims of the Trump University scam $24 million, and then his "charity" was shut down and required to give $2 million to actual charities as he'd used contributions for personal expenses, such as legal settlements for his business.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scandals and lawsuits have followed Donald Trump his entire life, so we shouldn't be surprised that they have continued in his term as president. He has ignored laws about profiting from his office and now is getting away with trying to extort a foreign country to help his 2020 political campaign. Now he wants to change the law to make it legal to bribe foreign governments.