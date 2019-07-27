If you can still remember Trump's inaugural speech in January 2017, you might recall that he spoke of "American carnage" and talked of all the crime, gangs, drugs in America. Actually, his entire presidential campaign theme was telling us what a horrible country we live in. When he spoke to the Republican National Convention, he talked of "terrorism in our cities, violence in our streets, chaos in our communities." Donald Trump is the one who "trashed our country," as Sen. Daines now claims that "radical Democrats" are doing.
Trump not only trashed our country, he claimed as all demagogues do, "I alone can fix it." He claimed that Obama had "used the pulpit of the presidency to divide us by race and color, has made America a more dangerous environment for everyone." I'm not kidding.
He also said he would "build new roads and highways, airports and tunnels. We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones, uniting and pursuing solidarity." Huh? This is the guy who walked out of a meeting that was supposed to be about infrastructure, who left the Climate Accord and the multinational Iran agreement, abandoned trade agreements, started tariffs, alienated allies in Europe and threatened to stop supporting everything from NATO to the U.N.
Trump also said, "There will be no lies. We will honor the American people with the truth and nothing but."
You really should read what Trump said when he wanted your vote. Read it and weep.
Lorraine Collins
Billings