Trump's response was terrible

When the facts or the truth are inconvenient President Donald Trump’s default is to just make things up. And that is exactly where we are at with coronavirus.

His reaction has been to protect the stock market and not the people because he believes that will be important for his re-election. He says the coronavirus will disappear one day “like a miracle” or there are 15 cases in the U.S. and “in a couple of days it will be close to zero.” Well that number is approaching 1,000 not zero while his administration remains woefully unprepared to deal with this pathogen.

We were never going to avoid coronavirus. Wuhan, China, is a 14-hour flight from the West Coast and the virus probably arrived here many times before our first warning from China. So the issue has always been identifying and controlling it. Once again the Trump administration is late to the game. You need test kits and testing so you can tell who has the coronavirus and not just the flu. And test kits are exactly what we don’t have enough of.