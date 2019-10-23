In a recent Oval Office visit by Finnish President Niinisto, Finland's leader said: “Mr. President, you have here a great democracy. Keep it going on.” This was a poignant comment in view of what some of us in the USA view as our democracy sliding into the abyss under the fist of wannabe dictator Trump. It is sickening that Trump has sold the Kurds down the river in Syria. They lost over 13,000 men while fighting as our allies in order to defeat Isis. Now they have been betrayed — their homeland has been invaded by Turkey and they are facing almost certain massacre.
Just today (Oct. 17) Vice President Pence announced a sort of "cease fire" (actually 120 hours' worth) in order to allow the Kurds to pull back from the 20-mile deep strip of Syria which Turkey has now invaded and intends to claim as a "buffer zone." He characterized it as the U.S. backing away and allowing that area to be cleaned out. Ethnic cleansing is coming — against our former allies, who trusted us, but are now in the crosshairs of Turkey and Russia, which is advancing from the south. The Turks are no strangers to such genocide — back in the early 1900s, the then Ottoman empire (not yet Turkey) slaughtered nearly a million Armenians.
Once, America's word was its bond. Trump's sellout of the Kurds has pretty much ensured that no ally will dare trust us again. And all for the fact that he has over 100 business interests in Turkey. Two autocrats are very happy this week — Erdogan and Putin. They were given everything they wanted. Isn't it ironic that the only time the NATO alliance kicked in to allow member nations to rush to the aid of a member under attack was Sept. 11, 2001? When ISIS comes at us again, I wonder who will come to our aid this time?
Paula Dee
Lovell, Wyo.