Our country is being divided by the tribal attitude toward the ongoing impeachment proceedings. Very few people believe that our politicians are putting country before tribe.
There is only one person who has the ability to settle the impeachment proceedings and unite our country. President Trump should come forward and volunteer public testimony, such as President Clinton did. This would save thousands of hours of circus-like hearings.
It is time for the president to show some leadership. Let us get our government back to solving problems.
Larry Bell
Billings