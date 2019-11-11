Unfortunately, our president made two big mistakes. He believed fake reports of a conspiracy theory. Worse yet, he believed Ukraine to be a corrupt country, where President Zelenskiy would go on CNN, and read a Giuliani scripted text smearing Joe Biden.
President Trump and his agents do not want Congress and the public to know of events surrounding Trump's July 25, 2019, phone call with President Zelenskiy.
The July 25 call, and related series of attempts at secrecy, involves evident, abuses of power, contempt of Congress, and obstructions of justice. That fits the bigger pattern. For many months, news outlets have pointed out Trump’s abuses of presidential power, contempt for Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution empowering Congress, and obstructions of justice.
Fortunately, whistleblowers and career officials giving testimony to Congress, saw the bigger picture.
The Ukraine scandal involves the second time Trump endeavored to obtain foreign interference with a U.S. federal election.
The Trump campaign reached out to the Putin-oligarch network to help Trump win the 2016 U.S. federal election. And shared internal polling data with a Russian GRU trained operative. Of course the Mueller report concludes that the Putin-oligarch network systematically interfered with our 2016 presidential election.
By searching, you can read how Putin installed disgraced Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash, supported foreign interferences in both our 2016 presidential election, also our 2020 presidential election.
Tragically, our president again and again does things that decrease U.S. national security, but do benefit the Putin-oligarch-crime network, Mohammad bin Salman, and Kim Jong-Un.
Bob Williams
Stevensville