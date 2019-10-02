We’ve been through a lot in the last four years with President Donald Trump. He challenged the “war hero” status of John McCain. We heard about how he got his women in the Access Hollywood tape. We learned of his affairs with two women and how he bought their silence. We watched more than 15 other women come forward and accuse him of sexual misconduct. And we’ve endured a litany of lies and misrepresentations.
He has also given us a legal education. Who knew that the Office of Legal Counsel at the Department of Justice issued some esoteric memo that said the president could not be indicted while in office. This put the president above the law and he became an un-indictable co-conspirator in a campaign finance violation. Robert Mueller faced the same hurdle in his report and could never come out and directly say Trump obstructed justice. But the reports evidence and over 1,000 former justice attorneys have done so.
Trump has avoided legal jeopardy but needs to win the next election. He seems a little more desperate about that lately. Mexico didn’t pay for the wall and neither would Congress. So he declared an emergency and is taking billions from critical military construction projects. Joe Biden is looking like he would trounce Trump in the next election and Trump needed dirt and asked the Ukraine for help. Those words, “I would like you to do us a favor though,” and their cover-up have changed everything. Things seem really different this time.
Art Foeste
Billings