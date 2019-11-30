Defying the conclusions of America’s intelligence agencies and the FBI, as well as any pretense of reason and all available evidence, Donald Trump is trying to get us to believe that Ukraine, not Russia, attacked America’s elections in 2016. Trump has his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, as well as the U.S. Attorney General William Barr, touring the world looking for “evidence.”
But they needn’t travel so far, as Nancy Pelosi has said, “All roads lead to Putin.” According to the New York Times: “The Russian intelligence officers conveyed the information to prominent Russians and Ukrainians who then used a range of intermediaries, like oligarchs and businessmen, to pass the material to American political figures and even some journalists.”
Trump is using Putin’s talking points, helping him to poison the relationship between America and Ukraine, divert blame for the attack on America’s election from Russia to Ukraine, and get himself off the hook for hooking up with Putin.
Trump’s story is as deceitful as it is dangerous. As Fiona Hill, a National Security Council expert on Putin and Russia’s disinformation efforts, pleaded at the impeachment hearings, “In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests.”
It is easy to be punked by Putin. Think before you help him spread disinformation on Facebook.
Wade Sikorski
Baker