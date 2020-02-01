Trump will survive, but he's not innocent

What a coincidence that "'fake news” and our "fake president" showed up at the same time. Fox gets it right and all the other news media collaborate to get it wrong. What are the odds on that one? One of President Trump's stated goals was to drain the swamp. He chose Barr, Pompeo, Pence, Giuliani and Mulvaney to do the job, but Instead of draining the swamp they have been creating a “creep state.”

We are now in the impeachment process. Our only hope rests with the Constitution-loving Tea Partiers and the Republican Flippocrates in the Senate. Too bad they won't have the guts or the integrity to do their obvious duty. They are being paid and swore an oath to defend the constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Trump will probably be found not guilty, but that does not mean innocent. The two articles being considered are only the tip of the fecal iceberg which is the president's disastrous record to date.

If you liked the first three years, you will love the next five; because you ain't seen nothin’ yet. That giant sucking sound you hear will not be the swamp being drained, it will be the constitution and our democracy being flushed down the throne of Trump.

Jim Stark

Billings

