Trump's propaganda

Trump's propaganda

{{featured_button_text}}

Today, we received a postcard titled "President Trump's Coronavirus Guidelines For America" in bold type on the front side, dated March 16.

On the back, the usual instructions absent any information about actual symptoms that signal COVID-19 such as high fever and persistent dry cough. Partial, but legitimate government information has been drafted in the service of Trump's re-election efforts. A later missive will no doubt tell us all is well thanks to Donald Trump and we can all go back to work after Easter! Well, no!

His lying, his disparagement of the science of disease, and his endless bragging proves again how unfit this man is for any office of public trust in the United States.

Jerry Calvert

Bozeman

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News