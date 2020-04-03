Trump's propaganda

Today, we received a postcard titled "President Trump's Coronavirus Guidelines For America" in bold type on the front side, dated March 16.
On the back, the usual instructions absent any information about actual symptoms that signal COVID-19 such as high fever and persistent dry cough. Partial, but legitimate government information has been drafted in the service of Trump's re-election efforts. A later missive will no doubt tell us all is well thanks to Donald Trump and we can all go back to work after Easter! Well, no!
His lying, his disparagement of the science of disease, and his endless bragging proves again how unfit this man is for any office of public trust in the United States.
Jerry Calvert
Bozeman
