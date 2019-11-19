Impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump come at the very time that Capitol Hill usually tends to its mound of unfinished business. The hearings and the possibility of impeachment and a trial create yet another layer of complications for senior lawmakers pressing for an agreement on $1.4 trillion worth of federal agency budgets or finalizing a rewrite of the North American trade rules. Yet the new few weeks could still be the last, best opportunity for lawmakers to wrap up their work.